Hockey fans raise money for 9-year-old Knights fan to see team practice

Earlier this month, 9-year-old Keeli Marsden posted videos on Twitter after several failed attempts to meet her favorite team, the Vegas Golden Knights. Now she may get that chance thanks to Golden Knights fans who donated money to fly her to Vegas.

Keeli got to go to Game 5 in Winnipeg, but she missed the Knights at the airport as they flew out of Winnipeg victorious.

“So I took her home, she had cried on the way home,” her mother Rachel Brown said. “I know Keeli is only 9 but ever since Vegas got an NHL team, she always says, ‘Take me to Vegas!’”

Golden Knights fan Laura Meisaichi lives in Arizona and had been following Keeli’s journey on Twitter.

A 9-year-old @GoldenKnights fan from Winnipeg tried several times to see the team. So VGK fans stepped up to help, raising money to fly Keeli to Vegas! Full story on @FOX5Vegas pic.twitter.com/ryoXRwkA9R — Tiana Bohner (@FOX5_Tiana) May 26, 2018

“To see that, I just knew it was important to her so I wanted to make it happen for her,” she said.

So she decided to take action, posting that instead of trying to buy tickets to the Final herself, she wanted to raise money to fly Keeli to Vegas.

“It’s Vegas Golden Knight heaven when you're there. They’ll love it!” Meisaichi said.

And in just five days, Golden Knights fans rallied together, raising $1,000 for Keeli.

“It was everybody, whoever donated, whoever shared,” she said.

FOX5 caught Keeli’s reaction on camera when her mom shared the good news.

“Fans in Las Vegas have donated enough for us,” Brown said. “You and dad are going to Vegas to watch a practice!”

So with her trip booked, Keeli will just have to brave the long lines at City National Arena.

“It’s as long as the Disneyland lines,” one fan said.

“Hey, you know what, they're worth it,” another fan said. “They're worth it. They put on an amazing show. They keep us entertained. They've cheered us up, they've brought us together.”

Fans waited hours to buy gear and watch the Knights play.

But Keeli and her family said it’s all worth it to see her dream team up-close.

“It’s honestly - it's been overwhelming,” Brown said. “I cannot get over how Vegas fans have taken in our Winnipeg girl as a Vegas knights fan.”

Keeli and her dad will fly in the first week of June.

They’re already working on a sign to help her stand out among the crowd at practice.

