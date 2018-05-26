Hit-and-run critically injures pedestrian in northeast Las Vegas

A pedestrian suffered life-threatening injuries in an apparent hit-and-run at Bonanza Road and 28th Street, near Eastern Avenue, according to Las Vegas Metropolitan Police.

The pedestrian was taken to a nearby hospital. Eastbound Bonanza, along with Wardelle Street, Manning Street and Mojave Road were shut down as officers investigated, police said.

Police said a gray or silver sedan was involved in the accident. The pedestrian remains in critical condition as of Saturday morning.

Stay with FOX5 for updates.

Copyright 2018 KVVU (KVVU Broadcasting Corporation). All rights reserved.