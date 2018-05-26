Las Vegas police searching for shirtless Chinatown robber wearing 'LOVE' jacket

Las Vegas Metropolitan Police asked for the public's help to find an armed robber in Chinatown Friday. (Photo: LVMPD)

It happened Friday at 12:40 a.m. at a store on the 4000 block of Spring Mountain Road. A man jumped over the counter and pointed a gun at an employee, demanding money, police said. The employee handed him money and the man fled in an unknown direction.

The man was described as approximately 20 years old, 5-foot-11 to 6-foot-1, thin, wearing a red jacket with the word "LOVE", no shirt, grey pants and black shoes, police said.

Anyone with information about the suspect was asked to call police at 702-828-3591.

