Las Vegas police searching for shirtless Chinatown robber wearing 'LOVE' jacket

Las Vegas Metropolitan Police asked for the public's help to find an armed robber in Chinatown Friday.
Las Vegas Metropolitan Police asked for the public's help to find an armed robber in Chinatown Friday.

It happened Friday at 12:40 a.m. at a store on the 4000 block of Spring Mountain Road. A man jumped over the counter and pointed a gun at an employee, demanding money, police said. The employee handed him money and the man fled in an unknown direction. 

The man was described as approximately 20 years old, 5-foot-11 to 6-foot-1, thin, wearing a red jacket with the word "LOVE", no shirt, grey pants and black shoes, police said.

Anyone with information about the suspect was asked to call police at 702-828-3591.

