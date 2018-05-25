Ballers rejoice! Sunset Park's basketball court gets new blacktop, lines

Before this week, Sunset Park's basketball court had a dangerous surface with many cracks and temporary repairs. (Photo: Google)

New blacktop and lines on Sunset Park's 16-hoop basketball court have made it safer and easier to play there. (Roger Bryner / FOX5)

With 16 hoops, Sunset Park's basketball court can hold eight full-court games. But cracks and temporary repairs made the surface uneven and dangerous.

"Before it was real rocky, real clumsy; you could fall down and hurt yourself," Bryan Jones, who plays at the court on Sunset Road near Eastern Avenue regularly, said.

But new blacktop has literally leveled the playing field. That, along with new painted lines, which make the game easier to play, have been giving pick-up players something to smile about.

"Now, everything is smooth, you can see the lines where you want to shoot from, it’s really nice. I like it. That’s why I’m out here more now," Jones said.

"It definitely gives you more excitement to come over here and try to play," Markus Owens, who plays at the park weekly, said.

"You couldn’t see the lines that good. It was more like, you had to make up your own lines," Jones said laughing. "Now you can see the three-point line, the out of bounds, everything looks nice now. Hopefully it will bring out a lot more people here to play."

Despite the improvement, some said they still want to see more.

"Next thing I want them to do is to get these these double rims out," Owens said laughing.

The park is open daily from 6:00 a.m. to 11:00 p.m.

