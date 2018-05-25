Vegas prepares for big crowds for Memorial Day Weekend, Golden Knights game

The bright lights and marquees of the Las Vegas Strip are seen in this undated areal image. (File/FOX5)

There are dozens of events going on across the valley this Memorial Day Weekend.

“There’s a little something for everyone this weekend,” LVCVA chief communications officer Jacqueline Peterson said.

That’s why the LVCVA is expecting more than 320,000 visitors in the valley this three-day weekend. They’re expected to spend more than $244 million on their trips.

There are a lot of artists and comedians coming to town, including Pink. Her concert is at T-Mobile just a couple of days ahead of the Stanley Cup Final.

The Las Vegas 51s are playing a few games. And the Aces have their first home game. The main event for many will be Game 1 between the Golden Knights and the Capitals.

“I’m going to head down and watch on the screen outside the arena then I will be at Game 2,” one valley man said.

Some Las Vegas locals said they are ready to brave the traffic and the crowds to cheer on the Knights.

“It’s worth the wait,” he said. “It’s not like you’re waiting in gridlock in LA traffic. You’re going to watch the Stanley Cup Final, which 10 years ago in Las Vegas would’ve been unheard of.”

Meanwhile others are opting out and choosing to watch the game somewhere else.

“We’re going to be watching the game from somewhere with a big TV. I hear Vegas has a lot of big TVs!” one visitor said.

Those who aren't among the lucky few to snag a ticket online, there are lots of bars and restaurants holding watch parties.

“We’re going to do great giveaways, signed memorabilia, signed pucks,” Born and Raised bar owner Scottie Godino said.

At Born and Raised, they make the atmosphere just as exciting as Toshiba Plaza.

“Our fans come here to experience that together,” Godino said. “It’s lively, it’s energetic!”

Many Golden Knights fans were excited to spend their Memorial Day Weekend, honoring a different kind of hero.

“A lot of us will have Monday off not just to honor our veterans, but to prepare for the Stanley Cup Final,” Robinson said.

“This is our first Stanley Cup,” Godino said. “We don’t know anything about this kind of territory. We’re just going with the flow, doing the best we can to create memorable experiences during this time of history.”

On Monday, Henderson Pavilion will host a large watch party. The D usually does, but will not on Monday because of music festival Punk Rock Bowling.

The festival is celebrating 20 years in Las Vegas.

Other events downtown include Downtown Rocks a free summer concert series.

At McCarran International Airport, tourists shared their plans for the weekend.

"We're celebrating my good friend's 55th birthday," Michelle Mason from Seattle said. "It rains most of the time (in Seattle) so we're here to have some fun!"

She said she's also cheering for the Golden Knights. "Gotta put some bets down for sure on that!" she said.

"Tomorrow we've got a drag queen brunch at Senor Frogs, so we're excited about that," Kory Kalahar from Washington said. "I've got three kids and we thought let's start a tradition and take everybody to Vegas on their 21st birthday." "Las Vegas is special for us because my wife and I got engaged here so that's kind of the reason we wanted to come back."

"I am here celebrating my wedding anniversary and the 13th anniversary of my husband and I's first date," Jodi Kruse of Washington said. "We're gonna hit Hoover Dam, we're gonna hit Caesars Palace, we're gonna hit the outlet malls, we're gonna hit Steinmart."

Chris Chiofaro from Boston said he was looking to save his money. "I'm looking forward to Tiesto tomorrow morning and I'm looking forward to all the tables that I'm going to mooch off of the entire weekend because I'm not spending a ... cent!"

