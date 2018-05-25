In-N-Out opens west Las Vegas restaurant - FOX5 Vegas - KVVU

In-N-Out opens west Las Vegas restaurant

If you have a hankering for a Double-Double, you now have an extra location to pick-up a burger from In-n-out in the Las Vegas Valley. 

The restaurant opened up a location at 10040 West Sahara Avenue, near Hualapai Way, Friday. 

The location will offer a single-lane drive-thru and seating for 54 guests. As well as it's signature burgers, shakes, and fries. 

All locations are open daily from 10:30 a.m. until 1 a.m. and until 1:30 a.m. on Friday and Saturday. There are more than a dozen In-N-Out locations in Southern Nevada. 

