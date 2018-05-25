Man sentenced for fondling sleeping woman during flight - FOX5 Vegas - KVVU

Man sentenced for fondling sleeping woman during flight

Posted: Updated:
A Southwest Airline plane is shown in an undated image. (Larry MacDougal/Associated Press) A Southwest Airline plane is shown in an undated image. (Larry MacDougal/Associated Press)
PITTSBURGH (AP) -

A Pennsylvania man who pleaded guilty to fondling a sleeping woman during a flight from Las Vegas has been sentenced to live three months in a halfway house.

Wei-Ming Shi, of Pittsburgh, was sentenced Friday in federal court. The 59-year-old Shi also was sentenced to one year of supervised release and ordered to pay a $5,000 fine for the simple assault on an aircraft.

Prosecutors say a female passenger sitting next to Shi on a flight in August 2016 woke up to the man putting his hands under her dress on her inner thigh, upper buttocks and lower back. She notified a flight attendant and had her seat moved.

A federal judge says the behavior was "repulsive and cannot be tolerated."

Shi pleaded guilty to the lesser charge in October.

Copyright 2018 Associated Press. All rights reserved. 

Powered by Frankly
Fox 5

News

Weather

Video

More

Inside FOX5

Online Public File

Powered by WorldNow CNN
All content © 2018, KVVU Broadcasting Corporation, Las Vegas, NV and WorldNow. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.