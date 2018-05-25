City National Arena to limit entry for Golden Knights' practices

New crowd control measures were announced Friday by City National Arena after fans continuously pack the stands to watch the Vegas Golden Knights' practice on the ice.

Golden Knights' practices are now limited to a first-come, first-admitted basis, according to a statement released by City National Arena's communication team. For safety reason, fans will no longer be admitted into the arena once capacity has been reached.

“The support from our local fan base in Las Vegas has been incredible all season long and our free and open practices at City National Arena have been a huge hit,” said Vegas Golden Knights President Kerry Bubolz. “We have consistently had capacity crowds at our practices throughout the year and this interest has continued to grow since our playoff run. Safety is a top priority and these capacity measures are necessary to ensure all guests enjoy a safe, fun fan experience during Golden Knights practices.”

The Golden Knights' practices will remain free for fans.

