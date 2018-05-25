SeaQuest Aquarium offering Memorial Day deals - FOX5 Vegas - KVVU

SeaQuest Aquarium offering Memorial Day deals

Written by Gabriella Benavidez
Fish pictured inside SeaQuest in this undated photo. (File/FOX5) Fish pictured inside SeaQuest in this undated photo. (File/FOX5)
LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -

In honor of Memorial Day weekend, SeaQuest Interactive Aquarium at the Boulevard Mall will be offering complimentary single-day passport admission to all active duty military and veterans.

SeaQuest said in a statement that with the school year over, children and families are invited to their Summer Kick Off. The kick off starts tomorrow and ends Monday.

The Summer Kick Off will have face painting and story times, and children can visit Marina the Mermaid and Spider Dad, SeaQuest said.

