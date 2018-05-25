Looking for a quick trip? Go to hell and back in under 20 minute - FOX5 Vegas - KVVU

Looking for a quick trip? Go to hell and back in under 20 minutes

VR Terror Tours provides virtual reality tours from the comfort of a bus. (Mike Doria/FOX5) VR Terror Tours provides virtual reality tours from the comfort of a bus. (Mike Doria/FOX5)
LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -

In Las Vegas, anything is usually possible. That’s what gives Southern Nevada its charm. In Virtual Reality, anything IS possible. Now, from on board a tour bus, passengers journey through the pits of hell to become tangled up with demons, darkness, and creepy crawlies.  

VR Terror Tours is the company behind this latest attraction and is the backdrop of First Friday in May (it will be at June’s First Friday too) to start attracting crowds and bookings. 

Here comes the cool part. The bus is perfectly capable sitting still while allowing you to feel like you’re in motion.  However, it has clearance to drive around Southern Nevada while passengers are partaking in their virtual tour. Each seat on the bus is equipped with masks.

VR Terror Tours doesn’t plan on braking with tour buses. The company is putting the pedal on limousines next to make rides in that mode of transportation even more interesting. 

