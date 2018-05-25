All-amputee baseball team made up of U.S. Military veterans play - FOX5 Vegas - KVVU

All-amputee baseball team made up of U.S. Military veterans play in Las Vegas

Written by Jennifer Hurtado
(Courtesy: LS Warriors National Amputee Baseball Team) (Courtesy: LS Warriors National Amputee Baseball Team)
LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -

Kick off Memorial Day weekend at a ball game with a team made up of U.S. military veterans. 

Although unlike average baseball players, this team is special. Players of the LS Warriors National Amputee Baseball team have either suffered a loss of limb, partial limb, digits, eye, or serious limb deformities, according to a release. At least half of the players use a prosthesis. 

The team has three games scheduled throughout the holiday weekend. 

  • Saturday, May 26 at 9 a.m. at Canyon Springs High School vs. Las Vegas 55's
  • Saturday, May 26 at 12 p.m. at Canyon Springs High School vs. OC Dodgers
  • Sunday, May 27 at 10 a.m. at Durango High School vs. D Bat Angels

For more information, visit the team's Facebook page.

