All-amputee baseball team made up of U.S. Military veterans play in Las Vegas

Kick off Memorial Day weekend at a ball game with a team made up of U.S. military veterans.

Although unlike average baseball players, this team is special. Players of the LS Warriors National Amputee Baseball team have either suffered a loss of limb, partial limb, digits, eye, or serious limb deformities, according to a release. At least half of the players use a prosthesis.

The team has three games scheduled throughout the holiday weekend.

Saturday, May 26 at 9 a.m. at Canyon Springs High School vs. Las Vegas 55's

Saturday, May 26 at 12 p.m. at Canyon Springs High School vs. OC Dodgers

Sunday, May 27 at 10 a.m. at Durango High School vs. D Bat Angels

For more information, visit the team's Facebook page.

