Mayor Goodman announces 'no caps' challenge and bet with Washington D.C. mayor

City of Las Vegas Mayor Carolyn Goodman announced a 'no caps' social media challenge and placed a bet with Washington, D.C.'s mayor ahead of the Stanley Cup Final.

On Friday morning, Mayor Goodman officiated the challenge on Twitter using '#nocaps' as the Vegas Golden Knights prepare to play the Washington D.C. Capitals on May 28 after her on-air radio interview with The Chet Buchanan Show.

Knights' fans who wish to take part in the social media challenge can change their auto-capitalization option in their phone settings.

In addition to the #nocaps challenge, the City of Las Vegas is encouraging fans to wear the team's colors on "Knight Up Days" when the Knights play, according to a release.

In a separate tweet, Mayor Goodman declared a friendly Stanley Cup Final bet with D.C mayor Muriel Bowser. The losing city's mayor must wear the winning city's team jersey and send a local treat basket, Goodman said.

Knights' fans who wish to take part in the social media challenge can change their auto-capitalization option in their phone settings.

The Knights and Capitals are scheduled to play Monday, May 28, Wednesday, May 30, June 2 and June 4; and, if necessary, June 7, June 10 and June 13.

Copyright 2018 KVVU (KVVU Broadcasting Corporation). All rights reserved.