Mario Batali restaurants on Las Vegas Strip set to close July 27

Mario Batali’s Las Vegas restaurants, located inside The Venetian and The Palazzo, are scheduled to close on July 27, according to a statement from the Las Vegas Sands Corporation office released Friday morning.

The Sands Corporation office said, “We would like to thank the team members of B&B Restaurant Group for their dedication and many contributions to The Venetian and The Palazzo. We appreciate the hard work and energy of director of operations Zach Allen, Chef/Culinary Director Nicole Brisson and the rest of this team.”

The statement Friday morning followed an announcement from the New York Police Department May 20 about an investigation probe against Batali, who is accused of sexual harassment and misconduct against four women.

Batali stepped down from his business operations after the allegations were made in December 2017.

The Sands Corporation office said there are no other plans for the spaces where Batali’s restaurants, Carenevino Italian Steakhouse, B&B Ristorante and Otto Enoteca a Pizzeria, currently occupy.

A statement from Joe Bastianich, Batali's partner with B&B Restaurant Group, said in a statement the company is looking to continue their presence in Las Vegas, but won't be able to look at serious options within the next 60 days.

Restaurant employees were also told in Bastinaich's statement that B&B will help with their transition into new positions in the next two months, before Batali's restaurants close.

"Thank you for everything you have done for the restaurants and our guests," Bastinanich said in a statement. "You should feel only pride in everything you have accomplished. I am certainly proud of you."

