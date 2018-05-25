Stanley Cup Final tickets for Vegas Golden Knights home games on - FOX5 Vegas - KVVU

Stanley Cup Final tickets for Vegas Golden Knights home games on sale

LAS VEGAS

A limited number of single-game tickets for the general public for home games for the Stanley Cup Final went on sale Friday at 10 a.m., according to the Vegas Golden Knights. 

The tickets for the general public were made available after a series of full and partial member presale opportunities. 

The tickets are available for purchase online. Purchases made for games not played will be refunded within seven to 10 business days. 

Vegas Golden Knights full season members received detailed information on tickets via email Wednesday. Half season, quarter season, and Can't Wait List members also received information on tickets, according to the team. 

Game 1 of the Stanley Cup Final is scheduled to take place in Las Vegas on Monday when the Vegas Golden Knights take on the Washington Capitals. 

