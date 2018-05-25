Las Vegas police arrest 2 for murder of man found in vehicle

Las Vegas Metro arrested two people in connection with a homicide Monday morning, according to an arrest report.

The report stated Cathrine Hay, 29, and Joel Serrano, 35, were both arrested for murder with use of a deadly weapon and conspiracy to commit murder.

Early Monday morning, an officer responded to the 4900 block of Rogers Street, near Tropicana Avenue and Arville Street, where a man, identified as Dennis Dillard Jr. was found with a gunshot wound inside a vehicle. He was taken to University Medical Center where he was later pronounced dead.

According to the arrest report, surveillance video showed Dillard's vehicle drive south on Rogers Street then towards the entrance to Bond Street before eventually stopping in a parking spot. Another vehicle pulled up to a parking spot. A person, which appeared to be a male, exited the vehicle and walked across the street towards Dillard's vehicle. After the person reached Dillard's vehicle, the lights on Dillard's vehicle turned on and the vehicle began to move slowly before it accelerated quickly and crashed. The male and a second person which appeared to be a female were seen walking back to the other vehicle before driving away.

On Wednesday, a detective received a call from Henderson police dispatch who said they received a call from a person stating who committed the murder, the report stated. The caller told dispatch that Serrano took his girlfriend's vehicle and stole her firearm. Authorities contacted Serrano's girlfriend who said he came home Monday and said "(expletive) went sideways" and he "possibly killed a guy." The girlfriend noticed Hay had injuries on her right bicep and Serrano told her "to get supplies to help sew up Hay's arm."

Police said based on evidence at the scene including surveillance video, vehicle type, blood, and information provided, they arrested Serrano and Hay in connection with Dillard's murder.

Serrano and Hay are both scheduled to appear in court May 29.

