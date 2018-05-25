New splash pad opens in northeastern Las Vegas - FOX5 Vegas - KVVU

New splash pad opens in northeastern Las Vegas

Posted: Updated:
Written by Gabriella Benavidez
Connect
The opening ceremony for the new splash pad at Vol Tobel Park. (Photo: Dan Kulin/Clark County Office) The opening ceremony for the new splash pad at Vol Tobel Park. (Photo: Dan Kulin/Clark County Office)
Children enjoying the new splash pad at Vol Tobel Park. (Photo: Dan Kulin/Clark County Office) Children enjoying the new splash pad at Vol Tobel Park. (Photo: Dan Kulin/Clark County Office)
Children enjoying the new splash pad at Vol Tobel Park. (Photo: Dan Kulin/Clark County Office) Children enjoying the new splash pad at Vol Tobel Park. (Photo: Dan Kulin/Clark County Office)
LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -

Commissioner Lawrence Weekly opened a new splash pad yesterday morning at Vol Tobel Park in the northeastern part of the valley.

The new splash pad is located at 2436 North Pecos Road, near Carey Avenue, and is across the street from Von Tobel Middle School.

"With summer vacation starting Friday, this splash pad will give the children in this neighborhood a great place to cool off and play," Commissioner Weekly said. "Community parks improve the quality of life for residents, and it is important that they include amenities that make them year-round destinations."

Vol Tobel Park also has softball fields, picnic facilities, a playground and basketball and volleyball courts.

Powered by Frankly
Fox 5

News

Weather

Video

More

Inside FOX5

Online Public File

Powered by WorldNow CNN
All content © 2018, KVVU Broadcasting Corporation, Las Vegas, NV and WorldNow. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.