New splash pad opens in northeastern Las Vegas

The opening ceremony for the new splash pad at Vol Tobel Park. (Photo: Dan Kulin/Clark County Office)

Commissioner Lawrence Weekly opened a new splash pad yesterday morning at Vol Tobel Park in the northeastern part of the valley.

The new splash pad is located at 2436 North Pecos Road, near Carey Avenue, and is across the street from Von Tobel Middle School.

"With summer vacation starting Friday, this splash pad will give the children in this neighborhood a great place to cool off and play," Commissioner Weekly said. "Community parks improve the quality of life for residents, and it is important that they include amenities that make them year-round destinations."

Vol Tobel Park also has softball fields, picnic facilities, a playground and basketball and volleyball courts.