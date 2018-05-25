Man killed in shooting on MLK near Bonanza

Las Vegas Metro police said they are looking for the suspects involved in a deadly shooting Thursday.

Officers responded to the incident at 8:18 p.m. in the 100 block of South Martin Luther King Boulevard, near Bonanza Road. Arriving officers found a man suffering from gunshot wounds. He was taken to University Medical Center where he later died.

Citing the preliminary investigation, police said the victim was involved in an argument with several unidentified subjects before the shooting. At some point during the argument, one of the suspects fired a gun multiple times striking the victim. All of the suspects left the scene before police arrived.

The identity of the victim will later be released by the Clark County Coroner's Office.

Anyone with information is urged to contact Metro's Homicide Section by phone at 702-828-3521. To remain anonymous, call Crime Stoppers at 702-385-5555.

Copyright 2018 KVVU (KVVU Broadcasting Corporation). All rights reserved.