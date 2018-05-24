Lee Canyon announces summer season opening - FOX5 Vegas - KVVU

Lee Canyon announces summer season opening

Posted: Updated:
Written by Jennifer Hurtado

(Courtesy: Lee Canyon) (Courtesy: Lee Canyon)
LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -

Lee Canyon announced its summer season opening just in time for Memorial Day weekend. 

Kick off the unofficial start of summer on Friday, May 25 with an 18-hole disc golf course, Onewheel tours, archery, a mini skateboard ramp, and mountain biking on the nearby Bristlecone Trail, a release said. Since temperatures are cooler, add hiking to the list of activities at Lee Canyon. 

Lee Canyon is open Friday through Sunday, Memorial Day and Labor Day from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. 

For season passes and additional information, visit the Lee Canyon website.

Copyright 2018 KVVU (KVVU Broadcasting Corporation). All rights reserved. 

Online Public File

