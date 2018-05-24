Pedestrian critically injured on Flamingo near Eastern - FOX5 Vegas - KVVU

Pedestrian critically injured on Flamingo near Eastern

A crash critically injured a pedestrian at Flamingo Road and Burnham Avenue Thursday afternoon, according to Las Vegas Metropolitan Police. (Photo: FastCam) A crash critically injured a pedestrian at Flamingo Road and Burnham Avenue Thursday afternoon, according to Las Vegas Metropolitan Police. (Photo: FastCam)
A crash critically injured a pedestrian at Flamingo Road and Burnham Avenue Thursday afternoon, according to Las Vegas Metropolitan Police.

Officers were called to the scene at 4:07 p.m. The pedestrian was taken to Sunrise Trauma with "what appear to be" life-threatening injuries, police said.

Eastbound Flamingo Road was shut down at Tamarus Street and westbound lanes of Flamingo Road were shut down at Eastern Avenue, police said.

