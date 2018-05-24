Vegas ready for Stanley Cup Final clash with Caps

Players said the wait is bit more manageable now that they know they’ll host the Washington Capitals in Game 1 as the quest for the Stanley Cup continues. (Robbie Hunt / FOX5)

They say "the wait is the hardest part" and for the Golden Knights that wait continues until Monday night. But players said the wait is bit more manageable now that they know they’ll host the Washington Capitals in Game 1 as the quest for the Stanley Cup continues.

"Just good to set your mind on a new team right,” Golden Knights goalie, Marc-Andre Fleury said. “We get to be looking at them the next few days. Mentally, you get to start thinking about the game, what it’s going to be like. (It's) good to have everything set."

For the second consecutive day, the Golden Knights hit the ice for another high-paced, high intense practice that lasted about 45 minutes. Players said they watched Game 7 of the Eastern Conference Finals and learned a lot about their next opponent.

"They've bought in,” Golden Knights forward, James Neal said. “They're playing as a team, willing to do anything to win, they're physical, can score goals, they have skill: nothing we've seen before."

"They have some really good players obviously who can put the puck in the net and their team can score,” Golden Knights forward, Erik Haula said. “We just have to stick to that team-first mentality."

Vegas went 2-0 against Washington during the regular season, including the first shutout of the season for Marc-Andre Fleury, but the Golden Knights admitted this is not that same group.

"They're a desperate team, they fought to get here and they're hungry," Haula said. “I think everyone is so good at this point. The one thing I think about is, we have to be hungrier than them."

Copyright 2018 KVVU (KVVU Broadcasting Corporation). All rights reserved.