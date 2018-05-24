Las Vegas police searching for sexual assault suspect

Las Vegas Metro police said they are looking for a man suspected of sexually assaulting a juvenile Wednesday.

Officers responded to the incident at 4:35 p.m. in an alleyway near Palos Verdes Street and East Twain Avenue. Officers found the injured juvenile and she was transported to Sunrise Hospital.

Citing the investigation, police said the victim was walking alone near the area of Twain and Swenson when a man driving a black BMW approached her and offered her a ride. The victim got into the car and the suspect drove around the area for several minutes before sexually assaulting her at gunpoint. The victim was reportedly told to get out of the vehicle near the alleyway, which is where two people passing by found her.

Police described the suspect as a black man, between the ages of 20 and 30 years old. He was tall, with a slender but muscular build, and bald with some hair on his chin. He was driving a black BMW four-door sedan.

Anyone with information on this incident is urged to contact Metro's Sexual Assault section at 702-828-3421. To remain anonymous, call Crime Stoppers at 702-385-5555.

Copyright 2018 KVVU (KVVU Broadcasting Corporation). All rights reserved.