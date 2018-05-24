Winnipeg mayor honors bet with Mayor Goodman after Golden Knights win

The mayor of Winnipeg honored his bet with Mayor Carolyn Goodman. (Mayor_Bowman/Twitter)

The mayor of Winnipeg is a man of his word.

After Mayor Brian Bowman lost a bet with City of Las Vegas Mayor Carolyn Goodman during the Stanley Cup Playoffs when the Vegas Golden Knights beat the Winnipeg Jets, he sported a Golden Knights jersey at a council meeting.

[RELATED: Las Vegas, Winnipeg librarians engage in Twitter feud over Stanley Cup Playoffs]

In a tweet with a series of photos, Bowman said he was “making good on (a) bet” and shared congratulatory remarks before stating he will always bet on the Jets and the fans.

[RELATED: Vegas Golden Knights continue to prove doubters wrong]

Goodman responded by saying he looks “so nice” in the Golden Knights gear and “we are looking forward to more great games in the future."

[On a mobile device? Click here to see the pictures.]

The Vegas Golden Knights won Game 5 in Winnipeg, securing their spot in the Stanley Cup Final. The Golden Knights will take on the Washington Capitals in the final. Game 1 is scheduled in Las Vegas on May 28.

Copyright 2018 KVVU (KVVU Broadcasting Corporation). All rights reserved.