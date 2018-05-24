PETA names Las Vegas officer as 'Sexiest Vegan'

LVMPD officer David Anthony was awarded the title of PETA's 2018 Sexiest Vegan Next Door (PETA / FOX5).

PETA honored a Las Vegas police officer with the title of 'Sexiest Vegan Next Door.'

Officer David Anthony was singled out among contestants across the U.S. for his bravery after jumping into action during the Las Vegas mass shooting on Oct. 1, 2017, although he was off-duty. Anthony has served on the force for eight years.

After the shooting, Las Vegas vegan restaurant Vegenation kindly provided dinner for Anthony and his unit.

"I was touched to see my vegan community come forward to help my law-enforcement community reflect after such a heartbreaking tragedy," Anthony said.

PETA's president said Anthony demonstrated positive attributes that led him to earn the title

"Between his impressive physique and his huge heart for animals, Officer David Anthony is a force to be reckoned with," said PETA Executive Vice President Tracy Reiman. "PETA encourages anyone who's inspired by his compassion, strength, and energy to give going vegan a try."

When he's not patrolling the streets of Las Vegas, Anthony enjoys spending time with his wife and son, who joined him in living a vegan lifestyle. He's also a gym enthusiast and an avid video gamer. He credits his post-workout recovery time to his vegan diet.

"During the first four months my cholesterol dropped from 222 to 145," Anthony said. "I'd be an idiot to look back. Eating meat is murder/suicide. Murder for the animals and suicide for me."

PETA awarded Anthony a vacation for two to Maui, Hawaii.

