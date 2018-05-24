320K visitors expected in Las Vegas for Memorial Day weekend

The bright lights and marquees of the Las Vegas Strip are seen in this undated areal image. (File/FOX5)

The agency responsible for promoting Las Vegas says 320,000 people are expected to visit the destination during Memorial Day weekend.

Data released Thursday by the Las Vegas Convention and Visitors Authority show that's an increase of 3,000 visitors compared to last year.

The Nevada Department of Transportation expects roughly 198,000 people to drive to the destination, while McCarran International Airport estimates it will see more than 527,000 passengers depart or arrive between Friday and Monday.

The tourism agency says this will be one of the busiest Memorial Day weekends on record.

More than 96 percent of the destination's nearly 149,000 rooms are expected to be booked for the weekend.

The agency says the weekend is worth an estimated $410.2 million to Las Vegas.

Copyright 2018 Associated Press. All rights reserved.