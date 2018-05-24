Police: Las Vegas teen shoots and kills father, exchanges fire with mother

Las Vegas Metro police said they are investigating a shooting that left a father dead and a mother and son injured Thursday morning on the west side of the Valley.

Officers responded to the incident at 10:47 a.m. in the 9900 block of Barrier Reef Drive, near Hualapai Way and Desert Inn Road. Once they entered the home, officers located the deceased man, in his 50s, in the garage and the injured mother, who is in her late 40s, inside the home, according to officers at the scene. Neighbors said the man killed was Warren Spielmann and the woman shot was Michelle Spielmann.

Citing the preliminary investigation, Lt. Ray Spencer, of Las Vegas Metro police, said they believe a 15-year-old shot his father in the head in the garage. Shortly after, he went inside the home and shot his mother in the stomach. His mother grabbed a firearm and shot her son.

Spencer said the teen jumped over the back wall after the shooting but was taken into custody by responding police officers about a quarter-mile away.

The mother and son were taken to University Medical Center for treatment, Spencer said. They were both expected to survive, police said.

"I seen the young man jetting across the street and I came to his rescue and he was bleeding bad," a neighbor said.

"He knocked on my door and then ran away when we first moved into the house. I didn’t think much of it. You know, little kids pulling pranks," another neighbor, Antonio Reyes said. "He would sometimes walk by the house and give me kind of like menacing looks as if I was out to get him or something."

"Heart goes out to the family and hope they can somehow get through this," Reyes said. "It’s going to be very difficult for them moving forward." "Hopefully when I come back they’ll have cleared everything."

"He’s always kind of had behavioral issues. Like I went to elementary school with him and he has always been like a little bit out there," another neighbor, 15-year-old Nolan Turner said.

"He’d always seem to cause a little bit of trouble but I never really saw him like doing something like this because he’s always been — I know he’s been odd but I never saw him being capable of this. I never saw it in a million years," Turner said. "I know him and his younger brother didn’t always get along. They always had issues. He’s had issues with me. He’s tried to start some trouble with me." "I thought his dad and him got along really well."

Spencer said the motive was unknown and investigators were checking if there is a history of previous domestic-related calls at the home.

An investigation is ongoing. Further details were not released.

