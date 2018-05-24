Coroner identifies 3 killed in crash on US 95 near Amargosa Vall - FOX5 Vegas - KVVU

Coroner identifies 3 killed in crash on US 95 near Amargosa Valley

(Courtesy, Don Wells) (Courtesy, Don Wells)
A three-vehicle crash left five dead May 20, 2018 (NHP / FOX5). A three-vehicle crash left five dead May 20, 2018 (NHP / FOX5).
NYE COUNTY, NV (FOX5) -

Medical examiners have identified three of the five people killed in a deadly crash on U.S. 95  near Amargosa Valley Sunday. 

According to the Clark County Coroner's Office, the victims were identified as 78-year-old Arturo Otero, of Chula Vista, 77-year-old Juana E. Otero, of Chula Vista, and 53-year-old Dwight Sproul, of Pahrump. They all died from blunt force injuries and the manner was ruled an accident. 

Nevada Highway Patrol said the crash involved three vehicles.

Troopers said a Nissan was traveling northbound behind a GMC truck when it attempted to pass the truck. The Nissan entered the southbound lanes to pass the truck and immediately collided head-on with another Nissan. One of the Nissan vehicles struck the truck, forcing it off the road and ejecting the driver. 

The lone survivor, 52-year-old Wendy Lea Caskey from Beatty, who was a passenger in the truck, was taken to University Medical Center in critical condition. 

