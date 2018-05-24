Motorcyclist succumbs to injuries from Las Vegas crash

A 25-year-old motorcyclist has succumbed to his injuries sustained in a crash May 11, according to Las Vegas Metro police.

Police said the Clark County Coroner's Office informed the department on Thursday of Edwin Lima's death. His death marked the 51st traffic-related fatality in Metro's jurisdiction in 2018.

Citing witness statements and evidence at the scene, police said Lima was riding a 207 Yamaha motorcycle southbound on Valley View approaching El Camino Avenue. A 2016 Chevrolet Tahoe was traveling northbound on Valley View and stopped in a single left turn lane. As Lima entered the intersection, the Chevrolet turned left into his path and the two collided. Lima overturned with the motorcycle and came to a stop a short distance from the collision.

Lima was taken to University Medical Center at the time with critical injuries. The driver and passengers of the Chevrolet remained a the scene.

An investigation is ongoing.

