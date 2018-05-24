Police locate missing man last seen on Las Vegas Strip

Las Vegas Metro police said they located a man who was visiting the Valley from outside of the country after he was initially reported missing.

Yoshito Kamimori, 36, was last seen Wednesday at 8 p.m. near the 3800 block of Las Vegas Boulevard, near Tropicana Avenue, police said. He was with family members when they became separated. He was safely located Thursday evening.

Police said he may have been in severe emotional distress and in need of medical assistance.

Kamimori was described as an Asian male, standing 5'6" tall, weighing 160 pounds, with fair complexion, brown eyes, and black hair. He was last seen wearing a black t-shirt with a Pokemon design, black shorts, and a black hat.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts is urged to contact police at 702-828-3111, the Missing Persons Detail during business hours by phone at 702-828-2907 or by email.

