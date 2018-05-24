Golden Knights and Credit One Bank raise money for local charities

Bark-Andre Furry with Credit One Bank members during the donation ceremony. (Photo: Credit One Bank)

Members of The Shade Tree receiving a donation from Credit One Bank and the Vegas Golden Knights Foundation. (Photo: Credit One Bank)

Credit One Bank and the Vegas Golden Knights Foundation donated $37,000 to Family Promise of Las Vegas and The Shade Tree yesterday.

Credit One Bank said the donations were part of the continuing commitment to give back to the community and half the money raised were during silent auctions during Golden Knights games. The other half was matched by Credit One Bank.

During the ceremony, special guests included the Golden Knights’ mascot Chance and Bark-Andre Furry.

A mini prep rally was held in front of the Credit One Bank headquarters in the southwest part of Las Vegas, near Buffalo Road and the I-215, the bank said.

The Shade Tree and Family Promise of Las Vegas are local nonprofits dedicated to providing housing and emergency services to families, women and children.

