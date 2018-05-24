North Las Vegas police investigating deadly crash

North Las Vegas police block off an intersection on May 24, 2018 after a deadly crash. (Luis Marquez/FOX5)

One person is dead and another was injured in a crash on May 24, 2018. (NLVPD/Twitter)

North Las Vegas police said they are investigating a deadly crash Thursday morning.

Officers responded to the crash just before 5:30 a.m. at Tonopah Avenue near Pecos Road.

According to police, a silver Honda was heading eastbound on Tonopah when it collided with a parked truck, causing it to move about 50 feet.

The 29-year-old driver of the vehicle was pronounced dead at the scene, police said. The 23-year-old male passenger was taken to University Medical Center in critical condition.

Police said speed may have been a factor in the crash.

The intersection is closed from Belmont Street to Brand Street, police said. Drivers were urged to use alternate routes.

An investigation is ongoing.

Police said this was the 13th traffic-related fatality in North Las Vegas' jurisdiction.

Further details have not been released.

