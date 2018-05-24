Valley bettors hoping for Golden Knights win, major payouts

Lots of locals put long-shot money on the Golden Knights, some as a souvenir, others with real expectations. (FOX5)

Ken Boehlke stood outside the Golden Knights' practice arena on Wednesday with a smile on his face and a small piece of paper in his hands.

"Normally it just sits on a shelf," he said. "Every once in a while I pass by it and have a little chuckle."

The paper is a betting ticket from the Westgate Superbook. Boehlke made the bet in January, 2017: $5 on the Vegas Golden Knights to win the Stanley Cup.

"A $5 bet at 100:1, so I'll win $500 if they win the Stanley Cup," Boehlke explained.

"It was not supposed to be an actual moneymaker," he said with a laugh. "I said to myself, 'I'm gonna buy a ticket every single year for the history of the franchise.'"

But the souvenir bet soon got serious. The Vegas Golden Knights started hot and continued to win, at one point working their way to the best record in the league. It didn't take long for Boehlke to realize he may be cashing his keepsake ticket.

"They're beating all these teams and I'm like, 'Well wait a minute here, this might be a Stanley Cup winning team!'"

Boehlke wasn't the only bettor having that realization. Lots of locals put long-shot money on the Golden Knights, some as a souvenir, others with real expectations.

"I was watching them and ... I decided they are the best team," Matt Boyer said. In Oct, he put $11 down on the Golden Knights to win it all. His possible payout: $1,150.

But even though Boyer has more than $1,000 on the line, he said he's not too worried as the team heads into the Stanley Cup Final.

"I'm strangely not that nervous," he explained. "The bet itself, I'm not thinking too much about. I'm thinking about the story and how awesome it is, I mean I put $11 on it, worst-possible-case scenario I lose $11!"

