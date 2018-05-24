Road rage leads to stabbing, shooting in west Las Vegas - FOX5 Vegas - KVVU

Road rage leads to stabbing, shooting in west Las Vegas

Posted:
LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -

One person was stabbed and gunshots were fired as a result of road rage in west Las Vegas, police said.

Officers were called to the 9300 block of West Sahara Avenue at 9:34 p.m. Wednesday. That person was taken to a hospital with non-life threatening injuries, Las Vegas Metropolitan Police said.

During that confrontation, the other person involved fired multiple rounds. No one was hit or injured by the gunfire and police said both people were put into custody. 

