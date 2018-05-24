Bikers, church leaders rally after valley mom beaten by middle school students

Neighbors in the Northwest part of the Valley said a group of teens have been terrorizing their community near Elkhorn and Fort Apache.

The video of a local mother being jumped by a group of junior high school students has taken the valley by storm.

In the video, Christl Lestelle can be seen on the ground trying to shield herself while her hair is pulled and her body is pummeled.

On Wednesday, several child advocacy motorcycle groups decided to take action into their own hands.

Those bikers along with church leaders and the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department lined the street to greet the kids and hoped to spread a message of change.

“What you do now is going to impact your future,” said Reverend Judy Ann Young, from Centers for Spiritual Living of Southern Nevada. “Who wants to go to college?”

Young joined forces with several other faith-based bikers, who took it upon themselves to try and reach out to students who commute near the neighborhood that Lestelle was jumped in.

“And this is painful for me,” said Young. “Very painful.”

For Young, she said it felt like a deeper calling.

“Most of the children were African-American children, what I don’t want is someone to have permission or a license to hurt a child,” said Young. “I don’t care what color they are and if we don’t teach our children boundaries and respect someone is going to get hurt.”

The students greeted by the bikers were not in that video, but some of their classmates were.

FOX5 was able to track down one of the kids that was arrested, he claimed they were provoked first and acted in self defense.

“He [the dad] hit them two little girls, the dad? Yes, the dad,” said one student who asked to speak anonymously. “I was just shocked because the mom was hitting what’s-his-name's son, the person that was fighting and then I was like, 'whoa.'”

Lestelle, the mother who said she was assaulted, said that isn’t how things happened. She said the video that’s been circulating on social media only shows the third time she was jumped that day.

She also said the situation started after she and her husband asked the kids about a stolen bike, then they were attacked immediately.

Lestelle claims her husband had to pull mobs of kids off of her, and now she’s just hoping somehow, some way the kids can change.

“That this is our future, it’s very scary," said Lestelle. “I really hope that they will take into consideration, some of these people are from church, they’re out here trying to show them there are programs and things that can happen to get them to do good things in life”

The biker crew said they will be back on Thursday along with a Jeep Wrangler crew because it’s the last day of school, just in case kids get extra rowdy.

The mom that was attacked also started a fundraising campaign called "Help a family in danger."

