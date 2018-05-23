Valley trauma team shares 1 October lessons with hospitals nationwide

valley trauma teams have been going across the country, sharing lessons from the 1 October shooting. (FOX5)

Doctors, nurses and emergency crews were on the front lines, saving lives, on 1 October. Since, valley trauma teams have been going across the country, sharing lessons from the shooting. The team from Sunrise Hospital recently returned from their latest trip to New Orleans.

"Stay calm among the chaos," that’s all Dorita Sondereker said she could think of as she saw patient after patient, carried into the ER on 1 October. Sondereker is the Administrative Director of Emergency Services at Sunrise Hospital.

“Gunshot wounds to the head, chest, belly, extremities,” were what trauma surgeon Dr. Dave MacIntyre recalled what he saw that night.

The team at Sunrise Hospital had a plan: organize everyone and treat this as a military mass casualty.

“We had to focus in on managing airways, tourniquets, circulation, head trauma,” Dr. MacIntyre said.

“The floor was a sheet of blood,” Sondereker said.

Since 1 October, Sondereker and Dr. MacIntyre have been sharing their message and plans with other trauma teams, traveling to North Carolina, Mississippi and Massachusetts to name a few.

Most recently, the two went to New Orleans, a city that they said reminded them of Vegas.

“You have a lot of events, large events like the Superbowl and they've been through [Hurricane] Katrina,” Sondereker said.

When they look at a hospital, they look at procedure and planning. But they also stressed the importance of self-care in a crisis.

“As trauma surgeons, it's what we do for a living, so we're used to it,” Dr. MacIntyre said. “But it's the after-care that's challenging.”

“What we went through and how it changed us, it's still hitting us,” Sondereker said. “It doesn't go away.

"When we get eight or 10 gunshot wounds here at a time, it reminds you. When the Boulevard [Mall] potential shooting came up, we were ready. But all those memories come back.”

And so, they said they wanted to make sure others are even more prepared to save lives.

“This isn't going to be the one and only incident in our history,” Dr. MacIntyre said. “This is happening frequently. What we share will help the next hospital.”

Some of the places the Sunrise team had planned to go to next include California, Colorado and South Carolina.

