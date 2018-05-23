Early voting in Clark County begins Saturday

Early voting begins Saturday for the primary election in Clark County.

Dozens of locations throughout Clark County including sites such as Meadows, Boulevard, and Galleria at Sunset malls, Downtown Summerlin and Centennial Center, will be open to voters.

There will be 90 total polling places open at various times through June 8. A complete list of polling locations is available through the election department's website.

Everyone is encouraged to check their voter registration online to ensure they are able to vote in the election. Those who still need to register to vote in the primary election can do so until the end of the day Thursday.

The general election is Nov. 6, with early voting from Oct. 20 until Nov. 2.

