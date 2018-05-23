Early voting in Clark County begins Saturday - FOX5 Vegas - KVVU

Early voting in Clark County begins Saturday

Posted: Updated:
A Clark County "I Voted" sticker, shown in this undated photo. (FOX5) A Clark County "I Voted" sticker, shown in this undated photo. (FOX5)
LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -

Early voting begins Saturday for the primary election in Clark County. 

Dozens of locations throughout Clark County including sites such as Meadows, Boulevard, and Galleria at Sunset malls, Downtown Summerlin and Centennial Center, will be open to voters.

There will be 90 total polling places open at various times through June 8.  A complete list of polling locations is available through the election department's website

Everyone is encouraged to check their voter registration online to ensure they are able to vote in the election. Those who still need to register to vote in the primary election can do so until the end of the day Thursday. 

The general election is Nov. 6, with early voting from Oct. 20 until Nov. 2. 

Copyright 2018 KVVU (KVVU Broadcasting Corporation). All rights reserved. 

Powered by Frankly
Fox 5

News

Weather

Video

More

Inside FOX5

Online Public File

Powered by WorldNow CNN
All content © 2018, KVVU Broadcasting Corporation, Las Vegas, NV and WorldNow. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.