Vegas Golden Knights announce ticket sale details for Stanley Cup Final home games

Vegas Golden Knights fans, hold on to your jerseys and wallets! The Vegas Born team announced ticket sale information for the 2018 Stanley Cup Final home games.

A limited number of single game tickets for the Stanley Cup Final will go on sale to the general public on Friday, May 25 at 10 a.m. on the Vegas Golden Knights website. Priority is given to full and partial member pre-sale opportunities, according to a release.

Detailed information about Stanley Cup Final ticket pricing will be sent via email on May 23 to Vegas Golden Knights full season members.

Vegas Golden Knights Stanley Cup Final Ticket Options:

1. VGK Full Season Ticket Members enrolled in the “Knights Vow” will continue to see the most significant price savings off the single game ticket price.

As part of the Knights Vow program, members will receive tickets electronically via FlashSeats shortly after dates/times of the Stanley Cup Final home playoff games are set. Resale is not available under this option.

2. VGK Full Season Ticket Members who opted out of the Knights Vow in order to have the opportunity to sell their tickets through the Golden Knights exclusive, authorized secondary partner, StubHub will see a savings off the single game ticket price. However, the savings will not be as significant as those who are enrolled in the Knights Vow program (Option 1 above).

3. VGK Half Season and Quarter Season Members

Half and Quarter Season Members will receive pre-sale access to purchase home playoff games at a lower price than the single game ticket price. Please note that partial members will be able to transfer tickets but are not permitted to resell.

4. VGK Can’t Wait List Members

Those fans on the Can’t Wait List will receive information on an exclusive pre-sale for playoff tickets from the Golden Knights Membership Services Team in the coming days.

5. General Public

Non-members/Golden Knights fans interested in purchasing single game tickets will have the opportunity to select from a limited number of single game tickets beginning Friday, May 25 at 10 a.m. by visiting www.vegasgoldenknights.com/tickets.

Please note that purchases made for any games not played will be refunded within 7-10 business days. Transfer of single game tickets will not be permitted.

Copyright 2018 KVVU (KVVU Broadcasting Corporation). All rights reserved.