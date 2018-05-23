Vegas Golden Knights announce ticket sale details for Stanley Cup Final home games

A 30-year-old man didn't get the message that it was time to move out of his parents' home until a judge ordered him to leave.More >
Las Vegas police said a mother and her children were struck by a vehicle near the Boulevard Mall on Tuesday afternoon, leaving a two-year-old girl in critical condition.More >
The National Hockey League announced the dates for the 2018 Stanley Cup Final, beginning on Monday, May 28.More >
A man who accepted a plea deal after he sex trafficked his girlfriend and severely beat her was sentenced Tuesday in Las Vegas.More >
Dramatic dashcam footage shows the moment a woman was struck by a vehicle Tuesday morning near downtown Las Vegas.More >
Vegas Golden Knights fans, hold on to your jerseys and wallets! The Vegas Born team announced ticket sale information for the 2018 Stanley Cup Final home games.More >
A woman yanked her 8-year-old son onto a railroad crossing in eastern Iowa just moments before a train killed them both, authorities said.More >
R&B girl group TLC are returning to Las Vegas for a special performance at the Sandbar Poolside Stage at Red Rock Resort, alongside special guest SWV.More >
Thousands of unionized Las Vegas casino workers gathered at a university arena in red T-shirts and work uniforms as they voted Tuesday to call for a citywide strike that could have huge financial implications for the tourist-dependent destination.More >
Neighbors in the Northwest part of the Valley said a group of teens have been terrorizing their community near Elkhorn and Fort Apache.More >
