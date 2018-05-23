Motorcyclist killed in northwest Las Vegas crash

Police block off a section of a neighborhood after a deadly crash on May 23, 2018. (Jason Westerhaus/FOX5)

A 36-year-old man was killed in a motorcycle crash in the northwest valley Wednesday afternoon, according to Las Vegas Metropolitan Police.

Officers responded to the incident at 1:11 p.m. in the 7100 block of Carrondale Way, near Tenaya Way and Washington Avenue.

Police on scene said a 62-year-old man was driving home in a Ford Focus and attempted to make a left U-turn. When the man pulled to the left, the motorcyclist attempted to pass on the left. In the process of the turn, the motorcyclist hit his front brake, causing the front tire to lock, hitting the car, and his motorcycle fell to its left. The motorcyclist was ejected onto the road and slid under the Ford, police said.

The motorcyclist was not wearing a helmet when the crash happened. The driver did not show any signs of impairment, police said.

Copyright 2018 KVVU (KVVU Broadcasting Corporation). All rights reserved.