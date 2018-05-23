Top 8 local Las Vegas cafes for your iced coffee fix

Coffee is the driving force behind many of our sleepy mornings. Although during the hot Las Vegas summer months, some of us may opt for cold brew instead.

In honor of Iced Coffee Day, here are the top eight independent coffee shops in the valley where you can get your iced coffee fix.

Sunrise Coffee House: Conveniently located near Sunset Park, Sunrise Coffee offers a wide selection of fair-trade, organic coffee drinks and they even roast their own beans. Try their popular Mexican mocha iced coffee or get creative and order an iced latte in delicious flavors like creme brulee, Nutella and truffle berry. Good news! Any drink can be customized to be vegan. 3130 East Sunset Road Mothership Coffee Roasters: This Henderson gem offers freshly roasted coffee beans if you prefer to grind your own coffee. Take a sip of Motherships' famous nitro cold brew. If you prefer a little sweetness in your cup, add a couple pumps of vanilla, agave or a locally-sourced mocha syrup crafted by a chocolatier. 2708 North Green Valley Parkway Grouchy Johns Coffee: Take your taste buds on a trip to Grouchy Johns Coffee shop where you can order a 12-hour, smoothly-brewed iced coffee 24 hours a day. Try the unique PB&J syrup or the Chunky Chewbacca, which features Trader Joe’s cookie butter and dark chocolate sauce for a twist on the traditional cold brew. 8520 South Maryland Parkway Makers & Finders: As you stroll through whimsical downtown Las Vegas, stop by the urban Makers & Finders cafe for an iced coffee drink featuring hand-crafted syrups including lavender, spiced mocha syrup or coconut. Makers & Finders proudly offers single-origin beans from Kenya, Costa Rica, Colombia, Brazil and more. 1120 South Main Street IS SWEET Coffee & Dessert: Wash down a generous slice of Matcha Crepe Cake with a classically sweetened iced coffee. The Chinatown coffee shop offers delicate desserts with a wide-range of caffeinated goodness such as the popular iced caramel macchiato served topped with whipped cream. 5288 Spring Mountain Road Gäbbi Coffee & Bakery: This magical coffee shop transports you back in time to circa 1900s Korea. Enter through a "secret" wooden door in an unsuspecting business park and you'll find an elegant, intimate and sophisticated cafe dripping with cultural artwork and knick-knacks. Order a classic iced coffee served in a tall, curvaceous glass. Come for the coffee, stay for the intoxicating atmosphere. 5808 Spring Mountain Road Bad Owl Coffee: Muggles and Slytherins are both welcome at this magical cafe with a wizardly twist. Enjoy a cold brewed Butter Beer latte with a shot of espresso for that extra kick. Feeling basic? Opt for a lavender-flavored iced coffee. 10575 South Eastern Avenue #160 The MadHouse Coffee: If you're feeling a bit mad, try MadHouse Coffee's iced drip-coffee blend or request a cold crushed coconut mocha for an afternoon pick me-up. This cafe offers almond, soy, hemp and coconut milk alternatives for our lactose-free friends. Late night visits are encouraged at this 24 hour coffee joint. 8470 West Desert Inn Road & 8899 South Eastern Avenue

