March marijuana sales top $41M in Nevada

On May 15, Henderson Mayor Debra March and the Henderson City Council approved to distribute $1.5 million of combined funding to local classroom, student and teacher needs, according to a statement from the City of Henderson office.More >
On May 15, Henderson Mayor Debra March and the Henderson City Council approved to distribute $1.5 million of combined funding to local classroom, student and teacher needs, according to a statement from the City of Henderson office.More >
A valley dispensary has rolled out the first legal marijuana farmers market in the country and it's put several valley marijuana businesses on display.More >
A valley dispensary has rolled out the first legal marijuana farmers market in the country and it's put several valley marijuana businesses on display.More >
The Nevada Highway Patrol shared what they've been seeing after two pre-med students helped change the marijuana DUI laws.More >
The Nevada Highway Patrol shared what they've been seeing after two pre-med students helped change the marijuana DUI laws.More >
For the first time, Las Vegas circled a new date on the calendar to bring tourists into town.More >
For the first time, Las Vegas circled a new date on the calendar to bring tourists into town.More >
A 30-year-old man didn't get the message that it was time to move out of his parents' home until a judge ordered him to leave.More >
A 30-year-old man didn't get the message that it was time to move out of his parents' home until a judge ordered him to leave.More >
Las Vegas police said a mother and her children were struck by a vehicle near the Boulevard Mall on Tuesday afternoon, leaving a two-year-old girl in critical condition.More >
Las Vegas police said a mother and her children were struck by a vehicle near the Boulevard Mall on Tuesday afternoon, leaving a two-year-old girl in critical condition.More >
The National Hockey League announced the dates for the 2018 Stanley Cup Final, beginning on Monday, May 28.More >
The National Hockey League announced the dates for the 2018 Stanley Cup Final, beginning on Monday, May 28.More >
A man who accepted a plea deal after he sex trafficked his girlfriend and severely beat her was sentenced Tuesday in Las Vegas.More >
A man who accepted a plea deal after he sex trafficked his girlfriend and severely beat her was sentenced Tuesday in Las Vegas.More >
Dramatic dashcam footage shows the moment a woman was struck by a vehicle Tuesday morning near downtown Las Vegas.More >
Dramatic dashcam footage shows the moment a woman was struck by a vehicle Tuesday morning near downtown Las Vegas.More >
Vegas Golden Knights fans, hold on to your jerseys and wallets! The Vegas Born team announced ticket sale information for the 2018 Stanley Cup Final home games.More >
Vegas Golden Knights fans, hold on to your jerseys and wallets! The Vegas Born team announced ticket sale information for the 2018 Stanley Cup Final home games.More >
A woman yanked her 8-year-old son onto a railroad crossing in eastern Iowa just moments before a train killed them both, authorities said.More >
A woman yanked her 8-year-old son onto a railroad crossing in eastern Iowa just moments before a train killed them both, authorities said.More >
R&B girl group TLC are returning to Las Vegas for a special performance at the Sandbar Poolside Stage at Red Rock Resort, alongside special guest SWV.More >
R&B girl group TLC are returning to Las Vegas for a special performance at the Sandbar Poolside Stage at Red Rock Resort, alongside special guest SWV.More >
Thousands of unionized Las Vegas casino workers gathered at a university arena in red T-shirts and work uniforms as they voted Tuesday to call for a citywide strike that could have huge financial implications for the tourist-dependent destination.More >
Thousands of unionized Las Vegas casino workers gathered at a university arena in red T-shirts and work uniforms as they voted Tuesday to call for a citywide strike that could have huge financial implications for the tourist-dependent destination.More >
Neighbors in the Northwest part of the Valley said a group of teens have been terrorizing their community near Elkhorn and Fort Apache.More >
Neighbors in the Northwest part of the Valley said a group of teens have been terrorizing their community near Elkhorn and Fort Apache.More >