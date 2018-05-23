Valley kids sold nearly $9K in products at student-run farmers market

Students raised nearly $9,000 at a student-run farmers market in Las Vegas. (Source: Green Our Planet)

The largest-run farmers market in the nation sold nearly $9,000 worth of produce and crafts to more than 700 attendees in Las Vegas.

Volunteers built 12 gardens at schools across the Valley Friday as part of the Great Garden Build. The organization Green Our Planet has built 150 gardens in schools in Southern Nevada to date.

After the gardens were built, Green Our Planet hosted the Giant Student Farmers Market at Bank of Nevada where students from 41 schools sold their school-garden grown produce and crafts.

New Orleans Saints quarterback Drew Brees also visited the farmer’s market and retired UFC fighter Forrest Griffin visited Josh Stevens Elementary to show his support during the garden build.

Students plan to head back to their gardens to plant summer and fall crops to harvest and sell at the next Green Our Planet farmers market in the fall.

Copyright 2018 KVVU (KVVU Broadcasting Corporation). All rights reserved.