Watch all seven Stanley Cup games at Henderson Pavilion’s Vegas Golden Knights viewing parties

Posted: Updated:
Written by Jennifer Hurtado
Connect

Vegas Golden Knights fans, prepare yourselves for the upcoming viewing parties at the Henderson Pavilion!

You can catch all seven Stanley Cup games on a massive 32-foot by 18-foot LED screen as the Knights face off against the Eastern Conference winner. The free family-friendly viewing parties will feature food trucks, yard games such as corn hole, giant Jenga, ladder golf and connect four, plus a DJ spinning during commercial breaks

Families have the option to bring their own food and drinks, except alcohol and glass containers. Both covered and lawn seating is available. 

Here's the schedule:

  • Game 1  Monday, May 28, 5 p.m. (gates open 3 p.m.)
  • Game 2  Wednesday, May 30, 5 p.m. (gates open 3 p.m.)
  • Game 3  Saturday, June 2, 5 p.m. (gates open 3 p.m.)
  • Game 4  Monday, June 4, 5 p.m. (gates open 3 p.m.)
  • Game 5  Thursday, June 7, 5 p.m. (gates open 3 p.m.)
  • Game 6  Sunday, June 10, 5 p.m. (gates open 3 p.m.)
  • Game 7  Wednesday, June 13, 5 p.m. (gates open 3 p.m.)

The Henderson Pavilion is located at 200 South Green Valley Parkway. For more information, visit the Henderson Pavilion website or call 702-267-4849.

