Watch all seven Stanley Cup games at Henderson Pavilion’s Vegas Golden Knights viewing parties

Vegas Golden Knights fans, prepare yourselves for the upcoming viewing parties at the Henderson Pavilion!

You can catch all seven Stanley Cup games on a massive 32-foot by 18-foot LED screen as the Knights face off against the Eastern Conference winner. The free family-friendly viewing parties will feature food trucks, yard games such as corn hole, giant Jenga, ladder golf and connect four, plus a DJ spinning during commercial breaks

Families have the option to bring their own food and drinks, except alcohol and glass containers. Both covered and lawn seating is available.

Here's the schedule:

Game 1 Monday, May 28, 5 p.m. (gates open 3 p.m.)

Game 2 Wednesday, May 30, 5 p.m. (gates open 3 p.m.)

Game 3 Saturday, June 2, 5 p.m. (gates open 3 p.m.)

Game 4 Monday, June 4, 5 p.m. (gates open 3 p.m.)

Game 5 Thursday, June 7, 5 p.m. (gates open 3 p.m.)

Game 6 Sunday, June 10, 5 p.m. (gates open 3 p.m.)

Game 7 Wednesday, June 13, 5 p.m. (gates open 3 p.m.)

The Henderson Pavilion is located at 200 South Green Valley Parkway. For more information, visit the Henderson Pavilion website or call 702-267-4849.

