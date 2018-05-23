Jury gets closing arguments in Copperfield negligence case

Opening statements in a lawsuit against famous illusionist David Copperfield are set to begin this week.

Opening statements in a lawsuit against famous illusionist David Copperfield are set to begin this week.

Attorneys gave opening statements in a civil trial against David Copperfield and the MGM Friday. An audience member is suing Copperfield after he says he was hurt during one of his illusions in 2013.

Attorneys gave opening statements in a civil trial against David Copperfield and the MGM Friday. An audience member is suing Copperfield after he says he was hurt during one of his illusions in 2013.

Another witness testified in the civil trial against David Copperfield Wednesday.

Another witness testified in the civil trial against David Copperfield Wednesday.

Another witness testified in the civil trial against David Copperfield Wednesday.

Another witness testified in the civil trial against David Copperfield Wednesday.

Another witness testified in the civil trial against David Copperfield Wednesday.

Another witness testified in the civil trial against David Copperfield Wednesday.

Copperfield insisted he knew of no one being injured during more than 15 years of performing a signature vanishing act. (FOX5)

A Nevada jury is due to hear closing arguments in a British tourist's lawsuit blaming Las Vegas Strip headliner David Copperfield for injuries the tourist suffered while taking part in a 2013 vanishing.

Gavin Cox and his wife are suing Copperfield, the MGM Grand hotel and several business entities for negligence and monetary damages. Closing arguments are set for Wednesday.

Cox testified he suffered brain and body injuries in a fall while stagehands urged him and others to run during an illusion that appeared to make up to 13 people disappear onstage and reappear in the theater.

Copperfield testified he never knew of anyone getting hurt during nearly 20 years performing the trick on tour and in Las Vegas.

Cox's lawyers brought in others who testified they were injured.

Copyright 2018 Associated Press. All rights reserved.