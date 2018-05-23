¡GOOOOAL! Golden Knights' Spanish broadcasters getting ready for Stanley Cup Final

As the Golden Knights get ready for their historic Stanley Cup Final, Jesus Lopez has been getting ready to share that series in Spanish. (FOX5)

Lopez does play-by-play of the games in Spanish on Lotus Broadcasting's ESPN Deportes on 1460 AM. He worked several home games this year, and will be broadcasting for the Golden Knights' home games during the Cup Final.

According to the NHL, only two of its teams, the Chicago Blackhawks and Florida Panthers, have used Spanish-language play-by-play, but those didn't last. The Golden Knights wanted to give it another shot.

"Mr. Bill Foley said in Las Vegas, one third of our population is Hispanic and I want them to be part of the Vegas Golden Knights," Lopez said.

Lopez said his bosses at ESPN Deportes Las Vegas tried to hire somebody with experience doing hockey play-by-play in Spanish, but couldn't find anybody. That's when they looked toward Lopez, who had plenty of experience doing Spanish play-by-plays of boxing or soccer, but before this season he had never done hockey. He tried to do some research on the trade, but he all he could find was a cartoon.

"I googled it and there wasn't anything," Lopez said with a laugh. "But a Disney cartoon popped up; it was Goofy characters playing hockey!"

Lopez said he watched that video day and night, trying to copy the announcer in the decades-old video clip. But there was still a lot to learn.

"It's just different because it's so much faster," Lopez explained. "In two seconds, the puck is on the other side of the rink, I mean that doesn't happen in any other sport."

Lopez admitted, at the beginning of the season he had some troubles.

"I remember at the beginning, one time they changed the goalie and I kept on calling the same name. I never realized they changed the goalie because you get lost in the game sometimes." Since then, Lopez has loosened up, and added some Latin flair into his calls.

"I always say when they get in the corner trying to get the puck out of the corner ... I say 'they're chopping onions, you know?' '¡Y empiezan a picar cebolla!"

But his most famous phrase is a loud, bellowing, soccer-inspired 'goal!' that rings through the hallways of the ESPN Deportes offices.

"Calling the goals in Spanish, the way we do soccer, has a really big connection with the Hispanic community. That's one of the magical parts of it," Lopez said.

Lopez said that magic is something people can see around the Golden Knights.

"You go to the rink and you can see more and more Hispanics, so yeah, people are getting really passionate, and how could you not?" Lopez said. "I'm happy because we're being included."

