Dashcam shows woman hit by car that flees scene near downtown Las Vegas

Written by Kristen DeSilva, Content Producer
LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -

Dramatic dashcam footage shows the moment a woman was struck by a vehicle Tuesday morning near downtown Las Vegas.

The video, provided to FOX5 by Mingo Collaso, shows a hit and run at the intersection of Maryland Parkway and St. Louis Avenue about 10:15 a.m.  Las Vegas Metro police said the woman who was hit was taken to Sunrise Trauma with broken bones, but was expected to be okay.

The driver fled the scene in a green SUV, potentially a Ford Explorer, police said. The vehicle had not been found by Tuesday night. 

Anyone with information about the whereabouts of the vehicle is urged to call Metro police at 702-828-3111.

