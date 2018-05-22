Fiesta Henderson Casino's gaming 'temporarily disabled' amid cam - FOX5 Vegas - KVVU

Fiesta Henderson Casino's gaming 'temporarily disabled' amid camera issues

HENDERSON, NV (FOX5) -

Some gaming was temporarily disabled at Fiesta Casino in Henderson, according to a floor manager.

The manager said they had been having issues with their surveillance cameras starting at about 3:15 p.m. Tuesday.

Some slot machines there read "Play Disabled. Call Attendant. EGM Out of Service." 

A spokesperson with Fiesta Casino said there was a short outage that impacted a portion of the property but everything was back up and running as of 6:00 p.m.

