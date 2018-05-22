Mother, three children 'doing nothing wrong' hit by car near Bou - FOX5 Vegas - KVVU

Mother, three children 'doing nothing wrong' hit by car near Boulevard Mall

Written by Kristen DeSilva, Content Producer
Las Vegas police said a toddler was in critical condition Tuesday afternoon after being struck by a vehicle. (Gai Phanalasy / FOX5) Las Vegas police said a toddler was in critical condition Tuesday afternoon after being struck by a vehicle. (Gai Phanalasy / FOX5)
LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -

Las Vegas police said a mother and her three children were struck by a vehicle near the Boulevard Mall on Tuesday afternoon, leaving a one-year-old girl in critical condition. 

The family was struck by a 2002 Jaguar X-Type, driven by 53-year-old Willard Merritt, about 4:30 p.m. at Maryland Parkway and Dumont Boulevard, south of Desert Inn Road. The mother, Heavenly James, and two children, were transported to Sunrise Trauma, Lt. Grant Rogers of Las Vegas Metro police said. The third child was taken to the hospital by a witness. 

Police said one child is 4 years old and and the other a five month old infant. They sustained minor injuries in the crash, according to a release. 

Merritt stayed on scene and was cooperating, Capt. Nick Farese of Metro's Traffic Bureau said on scene. It was not clear if the driver will face criminal charges, but Farese said impairment was not suspected. 

Farese said the family was "doing nothing wrong" and was using a marked crosswalk, which he said was newer and safer than others in the valley.  He urged pedestrians and drivers to be more aware of their surroundings. 

Maryland Parkway was shut down in both directions between Desert Inn Road and Twain Avenue during the investigation. 

Copyright 2018 KVVU (KVVU Broadcasting Corporation). All rights reserved.

