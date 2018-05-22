Golden Knights obsession spreading into local Las Vegas businesses

The obsession with the Golden Knights continues as they head to the Stanley Cup Final. The team has taken over the lives of almost everyone in Las Vegas.

Hairstylist Melinda Barlow has worked in Las Vegas for more than 17 years. She books appointments months in advance, but lately has had to reschedule clients who refuse to miss a game.

“I have people like my client, Kristen, who called and said, ‘Okay, my appointment is during Game 5 and just in case, I can’t even risk it, so we have to change it.’ But it’s been happening all the time and I’ve seriously never seen Vegas come together like this about something, it’s crazy!”

She said they’ve started streaming the game in the salon for those clients that don’t reschedule.

At EOS fitness, Regional VP Eric McCauley said they make game days like a party.

“We play the game on half our TVs and we also do Vegas Knight day so all of our employees wear our jerseys, T-shirts, hats, and support the Golden knights anyway we can.”

He said 5 p.m. on game day that classes are a little slower, but they have a plan going into the Stanley Cup Final.

“We’re gonna start announcing score updates through the intercom systems through the clubs,” McCauley said.

At PKWY Tavern, game days are like the Super Bowl.

“There’s not an empty seat in the house. We’re actually even bringing in extra tables and chairs and creating places for people to be able to see cause we don’t want to turn people away,” PKWY Tavern’s Jaimesen Mapes said. “It’s all hands on deck and then some.”

They do free shots for every Golden Knights goal and have a plethora of deals going on during each game. They’ve even replicated the score horn sound from T-Mobile Arena.

“Each team in the NHL actually has its own unique horn when their team scores so we actually recreated that, built a button that ties into our sound systems so every time the Golden knights score, that button gets pushed and it sounds like you’re in the arena,” Mapes said.

