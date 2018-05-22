Valley victim confronts abusive pimp during his sentencing

A man who accepted a plea deal after he sex trafficked his girlfriend and severely beat her was sentenced Tuesday in Las Vegas.

Tyree Wright, 37, was sentenced to nine and a half years behind bars, according to a court spokesperson.

He accepted a guilty plea agreement in Feb. for sex trafficking, second-degree kidnapping, and battery with use of a deadly weapon resulting in substantial bodily harm. Prosecutors agreed to drop six charges in exchange for Wright's guilty plea.

Wright's victim, Angela Delgado, sat across from him in court and explained how her life has changed.

"He cried and apologized and I didn't blink. His tears meant nothing to me," Delgado said. "It's the first time he's even been to jail in his life ... I said what I had to say and told him that I hope he gets raped."

[RELATED: Sex trafficking victim fearful after Las Vegas pimp accepts deal]

According to his arrest report, Wright began Delgado a couple of weeks after meeting. She said he sold her a dream of vacations, happy times and money. He also convinced her to work for him as a prostitute and a dancer. He referred to himself as her "pimp" throughout the relationship and required her to make up to $2,500 a day and pay him the money. Delgado said if she didn't comply, he would beat her. She said she stayed in the relationship out of "desperation" and fear.

"There was a lot of abuse in the relationship. A lot of coercion, manipulation, isolation," Delgado said. "They give you an illusion that they're there to protect you, but most pimps are actually vulnerable and insecure, so they can only overpower women."

[RELATED: Report: Alleged pimp shared beatings on social media]

Delgado said on one occasion when she tried to leave Wright, she changed the locks to her home but accidentally left the door unlocked, the report stated. She said he entered her home and beat her. On Dec. 31, she went to a club with him. He demanded $10,000 from her and asked for forgiveness. When she refused, he beat her. A couple of weeks later while at home, she heard a knock on the door. When she looked through the peephole, she saw a man with flowers and opened the door. She said the man then stepped aside and Wright charged at her with a metal rod.

"I felt my bones breaking," she described. "I begged him to take me with him and just drop me off at the hospital, but he left me there."

Delgado suffered a fractured skull, broken bones and other injuries during the attack.

"My finger is permanently disfigured. There's a metal plate and six screws that just make it look like a finger," she said. "I have a metal plate holding my arm together and a fractured skull... I definitely thought I was going to die."

Delgado said she wanted to thank her family, friends, and numerous anti-trafficking organizations that have given her strength and support. She also said the time Wright will serve is small, especially considering the number of other women he has abused.

Copyright 2018 KVVU (KVVU Broadcasting Corporation). All rights reserved.