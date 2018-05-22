Nevada sheriff apologizes for leaving gun in casino restroom

A Nevada county sheriff is publicly apologizing for leaving her handgun unattended in a casino restroom last week and seeking what she called forgiveness from voters just three weeks ahead of her re-election bid.

Nye County Sheriff Sharon Wehrly said by telephone Tuesday that she acknowledged and documented the lunchtime May 15 incident at the Saddle West hotel-casino. She called it embarrassing.

In a sheriff's office Facebook message, Wehrly said she set the weapon aside in a women's room stall and left it while answering a cellphone call.

She says she was returning to the restroom when it was found by a casino employee.

She says the .45-caliber pistol was out of her possession for about 10 minutes before it was returned to her by a casino executive.

Copyright 2018 Associated Press. All rights reserved.