Bank Nightclub in Bellagio to close

The Bank Nightclub at the Bellagio will be shutting down.

MGM Resorts International announced the final night of operation will be June 3.

The company did not specify what will replace the club but said details would be announced in the coming months.

Hyde Bellagio and Lilly Bar and Lounge offer nightlife experiences for guests at Bellagio., MGM said.

