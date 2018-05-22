Bank Nightclub in Bellagio to close - FOX5 Vegas - KVVU

Bank Nightclub in Bellagio to close

Posted: Updated:
A sign shows the name of the Bellagio atop the properties center tower. (File/FOX5) A sign shows the name of the Bellagio atop the properties center tower. (File/FOX5)
LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -

The Bank Nightclub at the Bellagio will be shutting down. 

MGM Resorts International announced the final night of operation will be June 3. 

The company did not specify what will replace the club but said details would be announced in the coming months. 

Hyde Bellagio and Lilly Bar and Lounge offer nightlife experiences for guests at Bellagio., MGM said. 

Copyright 2018 KVVU (KVVU Broadcasting Corporation). All rights reserved. 

Powered by Frankly
Fox 5

News

Weather

Video

More

Inside FOX5

Online Public File

Powered by WorldNow CNN
All content © 2018, KVVU Broadcasting Corporation, Las Vegas, NV and WorldNow. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.